Alleged Al-Qaeda-linked militant Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi pleaded guilty for the destruction of cultural heritage sites in the ancient city of Timbuktu during the 2012 conflict in Mali, international prosecutors said on Monday.

"I am really sorry, I am really remorseful, and I regret all the damage that my actions have caused," al-Mahdi said in the landmark trial at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I would like to give a piece of advice to all Muslims in the world, not to get involved in the same acts I got involved in, because they are not going to lead to any good for humanity," he added.

The trial has an historic importance due to the first time that the court in the Hague has tried a case of cultural destruction.

"This crime affects the soul and spirit of the people," said prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

According to prosecutors Mahdi was a member of Ansar Dine, a militant group which has a close tie with Al Qaeda in the region occupied Timbuktu for months.