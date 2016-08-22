A major city airport was forced to temporarily shut down and more than 500 flights have been grounded as a powerful typhoon struck near Tokyo on Monday, the first in 11 years to come ashore in the densely populated region.

Typhoon Mindulle made landfall at about 12:30 pm (0330 GMT) in Tateyama city 80 kilometres southeast of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

As of 7:00 pm the storm, packing gusts up to 144 kilometres per hour, was moving through Fukushima prefecture north of Tokyo and heading north-northeast at 35 kilometres per hour, the agency said.

According to public broadcaster NHK, a total of 30 people were injured. Most of them were minor but a 34-year-old man broke his rib after falling due to strong winds.

"In Tokyo... please exercise caution for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, surging rivers, violent wind and high waves," the weather agency said.

It was the first typhoon in 11 years to score a direct hit on the Tokyo region from the sea, the agency said.

Tokyo has experienced other typhoons in ensuing years but they all came ashore elsewhere before moving on to the capital region.

Downpours caused rivers to swell, with gushing waterways close to overflowing but staying within their banks.

Narita international airport east of Tokyo closed its runways in the afternoon for about an hour as officers evacuated the control tower due to strong winds, according to the airport operator.