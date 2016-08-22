Libyan unity government forces, backed by US air strikes, have recaptured more ground from DAESH stronghold Sirte, in a renewed push to flush out the terrorist outfit from the coastal city.

"Our forces have retaken the internal security building used as a prison by DAESH as well as a courthouse, the Al-Naga district and Dubai Street," the operations centre for forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) said.

A statement said forces advanced in the area following clashes that lasted throughout Sunday, where DAESH sniper positions were "neutralised" in two US air strikes and two booby trapped cars were destroyed.

A spokesman for the government's ongoing anti-DAESH campaign, Mohamed al-Ghosri said they have advanced into neighborhood Number One, a major DAESH stronghold in the city.

"The fighting is accompanied by airstrikes against DAESH positions in neighborhood Number Three, another DAESH stronghold," he told Anadolu Agency.

DAESH militants are now reportedly surrounded in Sirte's central residential area.

Pro-GNA forces, backed by US air strikes since the start of August, began an assault in mid-May to expel DAESH from the city.

The terrorist group seized control of the city, which had been the hometown of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, in June 2015.