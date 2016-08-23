Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi tweeted the photos of the scarecrows which were first uploaded on a Facebook group.

Schopflin's suggestion of using pork to deter Muslim refugees was considered by Stroehlein as "xenophobic filth." The consumption of pork is forbidden in Islam.

Schopflin said he is not planning to apologise. "It's anthropologically intriguing how sensitive the topos is," he told Reuters.

Hungary built a razor-wire fence on its southern border last year to stop the refugee influx and deployed thousands of troops to guard it.

On October 2, the country will hold a referendum regarding the EU's refugee resettlement policy.

Hungary's leader Viktor Orban has called on his people to vote against the EU's mandatory resettlement of refugees coming in the country without the parliament's consent.