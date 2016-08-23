Turkey recalled its ambassador to Austria on Monday following a rally held in central Vienna, Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on August 22. Relations between the countries have deteriorated since the failed coup attempt in Turkey last month.

"We cannot remain indifferent to [Austria's] stance supporting terrorism," he continued. Turkey also summoned the Austrian charge d'affaires to the foreign ministry in Ankara.

The move came after Austrian authorities barred Turkish citizens from holding anti-coup demonstrations in support of their nation's democracy.

The minister also accused Austria of double standards, noting that authorities had allowed a PKK-backed demonstration to take place. "We cannot be two-faced like them—we are against all kinds of terrorism," Çavuşoğlu added. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the US.