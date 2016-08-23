WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey withdraws ambassador to Austria in diplomatic row
Snub comes after Austria allows a rally in support of PKK terrorist organisation, says Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.
Turkey withdraws ambassador to Austria in diplomatic row
Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2016

Turkey recalled its ambassador to Austria on Monday following a rally held in central Vienna, Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu said on August 22. Relations between the countries have deteriorated since the failed coup attempt in Turkey last month.

"We cannot remain indifferent to [Austria's] stance supporting terrorism," he continued. Turkey also summoned the Austrian charge d'affaires to the foreign ministry in Ankara.

The move came after Austrian authorities barred Turkish citizens from holding anti-coup demonstrations in support of their nation's democracy.

The minister also accused Austria of double standards, noting that authorities had allowed a PKK-backed demonstration to take place. "We cannot be two-faced like them—we are against all kinds of terrorism," Çavuşoğlu added. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, EU and the US.

Recommended

Çavuşoğlu said that Austria was "trying to give lessons on freedom of assembly" but failed to allow "even a peaceful march [in support of Turkish democracy]" to go ahead.

Tensions between Turkey and Austria, where around 300,000 people of Turkish origin reside, increased last month when the mayor of Wiener Neustadt called for the removal of Turkish flags hung by residents celebrating the defeat of the July 15 coup attempt.

On Aug. 3, Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern had also said accession talks with Turkey were a "diplomatic fiction" and that he wanted EU leaders to reconsider their approach with regards to Ankara. Later, Kern criticised anti-coup protests by Turks in Austria and called them "radical." Çavuşoğlu slammed the Austrian chancellor's remarks in response, saying Austria was the "capital of radical racism."

The relations between the countries in July this year were also strained when a news ticker at Vienna airport urged people not to visit Turkey, in addition to one that that falsely claimed Turkey had legalised sex with children. The airport later removed the provocative statements that received widespread condemnation from the Turkish government and the Turkish public alike on social media.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports