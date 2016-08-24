Turkish tank units on Wednesday crossed the border and entered into Syria as part of a military operation backed by jets and US-led coalition warplanes to clear the DAESH terrorist group from the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Turkish military sources said.

The operation, which began at around 4 am local time (0100 GMT), is aimed at securing the Turkish borders from terrorist groups, helping to enhance border security and supporting the territorial integrity of Syria, they said.

Preventing a new flow of refugees and delivering aid to the region's civilian population are also among the goals of the operation, officials said.

A senior US official said the United States will provide air cover for Turkey's operation, adding that Washington was "in synch" with its NATO ally on plans.

The official made the comment in a briefing to reporters who were travelling on US Vice President Joe Biden's plane en route to Turkey, where he is due to meet both President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

White and grey plumes of smoke rose from the hills in northern Syria, local media showed in footage broadcast live from the Turkish town of Karkamis across the border from Jarablus. The boom of artillery fire was audible.

Turkish military sources said a group of Turkish special forces had entered Syria while Turkish and US-led coalition jets hit jets hit four DAESH targets while Turkish artillery struck more than 60 targets.

The move comes after a series of mortar bombs landed in a residential Turkish area along the Syrian border beginning on Tuesday morning, security sources said.

There were no injuries in Karkamis, which lies around a kilometre across the frontier from Jarablus.

The operations of the Turkish Armed Forces, which has been actively fighting DAESH, have significantly contributed to ongoing efforts of the US-backed international coalition against the terror group.

Turkey had vowed on Monday to "completely cleanse" DAESH from its border region after a suicide bomber suspected ofhaving links to the group killed 54 people in southeastern city of Gaziantep.