An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar on Wednesday killing more than three people including children.

The quake also shook high rise buildings and damaged property.

The quake struck near the town of Chauk, southwest of Mandalay, the country's second largest city, Myanmar's department of meteorology and hydrology said.

Officials say two young girls were killed when a riverbank gave way in Yenanchaung township, south of Chauk.

One person was killed and another injured when a tobacco processing factory collapsed in the nearby town of Pakkoku.

There were no other confirmed casualties.

Police say the quake damaged many Buddhist temples in the ancient city of Bagan.

"Some famous pagodas were damaged during the earthquake," a tourist police officer from Bagan said.