The cross-border operation launched by Turkey in Syria, called Euphrates Shield, is in line with the country's rights to self-defence borne out of international treaties and a mandate given to the Armed Forces by the Turkish parliament, Turkish authorities have said.

The operation comes in response to terrorist attacks on Turkish soil and artillery fire by DAESH on Turkish border towns.

Operation Euphrates Shield is aimed not just against DAESH but also the PKK terrorist group, and should permanently put an end to problems on the border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

Officials pointed out that the mandate given to the Armed Forces in 2014 had been extended for another year in September 2015.

At the time, the mandate said threats to national security along the southern border had increased with a significant rise in terrorist elements in Syria and Iraq.

It also cautioned against the risk of a refugee influx that soon materialised when Turkey last year was faced with tens of thousands of civilians fleeing Aleppo amid a scourge of violence, in addition to the millions of refugees already housed in camps and cities across the country.

The humanitarian situation in Aleppo has deteriorated to alarming new lows since then, prompting renewed zeal for international action by the United Nations amid a dysfunctional aid delivery mechanism clogged by a failure of diplomacy.

Interntional law justifies Euphrates Shield

United Nations resolutions on the fight against DAESH bolster Turkey's rights to conduct cross-border operations.

In resolution 2249, unanimously adopted last November, the 15-member Security Council condemned in the strongest terms DAESH's "gross, systematic and widespread abuses of human rights, as well as its destruction and looting of cultural heritage."

Those responsible for terrorist acts or human rights violations — including DAESH, the Nusra Front and Al Qaeda-linked groups — must be held accountable, the body said.

Ankara officials say Turkey is engaged in an act of legitimate self-defence, which is one of the two exceptions to the inviolability of national sovereignty enshrined in the UN Charter. The second is a UN Security Council mandate for military action.

According to Article 51 of Chapter 7, in the case of an armed attack against a member state, that state has the right for self or collective defence until the UN Security Council has taken measures to maintain international peace and security, and no UN article can nullify that inherent right.