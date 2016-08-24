North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile on Wednesday that flew about 500 kilometres towards Japan. The missile landed in Japan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in the Sea of Japan.

The firing of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is seen as a show of the improving technological capability of North Korea, which has conducted a series of launches in defiance of UN sanctions.

Having the ability to fire a missile from a submarine could help North Korea evade a new anti-missile system planned for South Korea. Weapon experts say that if North Korea's land-based arsenal is destroyed, the country would still be able to launch missiles from the sea.

Officials at South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Defence Ministry confirmed that the ballistic missile was fired at around 5:30 am (2030 GMT) from near the coastal city of Sinpo where a submarine base is located.

The projectile reached Japan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) for the first time, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a briefing, referring to an area of control designated by countries to help maintain air security.

The flight distance, which was tracked by South Korea's military Joint Chiefs of Staff, far exceeded any previous SLBM tests, suggesting significant progress in technical prowess.

The missile was fired at a high angle, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported, an indication that its full range would be around 1,000 kilometres at an ordinary trajectory.

North Korea's "SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile) technology appears to have progressed," a South Korean military official told Reuters.

Director of the East Asia Non-proliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California, Jeffrey Lewis, said the test appeared to be a success.

"We don't know the full range, but 500 kilometres is either full range or a full range on a lofted trajectory. Either way, that missile works."

"This system is still in development, but North Korea is clearly making progress," he said.

The launch came two days after rival South Korea and the United States began annual military exercises in the South, which North Korea has condemned as preparation for an invasion while threatening retaliation.

China opposes THAAD

Beijing is Pyongyang's main ally but has joined past UN Security Council resolutions against the North. It has been angered by what it views as provocative moves by the United States and South Korea, including their July decision to base the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defence) anti-missile system in South Korea.

China opposes North Korea's nuclear and missile programme as well as any words or deeds that cause tension on the Korean peninsula, its foreign minister, Wang Yi, said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo.