One person was killed and 30 wounded when two bombs exploded late on Tuesday near a hotel in the Thailand's coastal town of Pattani, police said, less than two weeks after a wave of unexplained bombings hit the south.

The first blast in a parking lot behind the Southern View Hotel caused no casualties, Police Lieutenant Colonel Winyu Tiamraj told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The second explosion came from a truck parked at the hotel entrance, opposite a karaoke bar and a massage parlour, resulting in one death and 30 injuries," he said.

Colonel Yutthanam Petchmuang, a spokesman for the military's Internal Security Operations Command, said the car used for the second bomb was a stolen hospital pick-up truck that had been mistaken for an ambulance.

The blasts came less than two weeks after a series of explosions targeting high-profile beach resorts hit seven Thai provinces in the south, killing four people and wounding dozens.

Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan quickly ruled out any link between those attacks and the latest bombings.

"I am sure that the incident in Pattani last night has nothing to do with the seven provinces attacks," Prawit told reporters at Bangkok's Government House, without giving any further details.

Tourism is one of the only growth sectors in Thailand, and accounts for 10 percent of an economy that has struggled under the stewardship of a military government that seized power two years ago.