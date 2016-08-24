A powerful pre-dawn earthquake that devastated mountain villages in central Italy on Wednesday has killed at least241 people and left dozens more injured, trapped or missing.

The death toll is expected to rise further as scores of buildings were reduced to dusty piles of masonry in communities close to the epicentre of the quake, which had a magnitude of between 6.0 and 6.2, according to monitors.

The worst hit towns were believed to be Accumoli, Amatrice, Posta and Arquata del Tronto, Fire Department spokesman Luca Cari told Reuters, adding that helicopters would be sent to assess the damage.

"There are still so many people under masonry, so many missing," said Immacolata Postiglione, the head of the Italy's civil protection unit.

She added that rescue teams have reached some of the affected areas.

The hospital in Amatrice was among the buildings that were badly damaged, and patients were moved into the streets.

"Three quarters of the town is not there anymore," Amatrice mayor Sergio Pirozzi told state broadcaster RAI.

"The aim now is to save as many lives as possible. There are voices under the rubble, we have to save the people there... There's been a landslide and a bridge might collapse."

"My sister and her husband are under the rubble, we're waiting for diggers but they can't get up here," Guido Bordo, 69, told AFP in the tiny village of Illica, near Accumoli.

Italy's civil protection agency said the earthquake was "severe".

"It was so strong. It seemed the bed was walking across the room by itself with us on it," Lina Mercantini of Ceselli, Umbria, told Reuters.

Olga Urbani, in the nearby town of Scheggino, said: "Dear God it was awful. The walls creaked and all the books fell off the shelves."