Last week, a bomb attack ripped through a wedding in Gazientep, a southern Turkish border town adjoining Syria, killing at least 54 people. A majority of the victims were young children. It wasn't the first DAESH attack on Turkish soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later promised to bring the fight to DAESH in response to the attack, and to secure Turkish borders from the threat of terrorism.

Within Turkey itself, 270 people have died at the hands of DAESH to date.

Turkey has endured several DAESH terrorist attacks in recent years and its armed forces have carried out several operations against the terrorist group in northern Syria in the past as well.

On Wednesday morning, Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Euphrates Shield to protect its borders, defeat the group and secure the Turkish town of Karkamis, adjoining Syria, from DAESH.

This is the first official operation where Turkish Armed Forces have entered Syria by land and air, in coordination with the US-led coalition against DAESH and the internationally recognised Syrian opposition.

The operation aims to secure the town of Jarablus from the terrorist group.