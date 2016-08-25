The UN human rights office on Thursday called for the creation of an international body to investigate Saudi-led coalition air strikes over human rights violations, including attacks on protected sites such as hospitals.

Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition are responsible for the deaths of some 60 percent of the 3,799 civilians killed since March 2015, and the country has committed other violations that may contravene international law, the office said in a report.

Though the coalition had shared findings from its own internal investigations, "more transparency" was needed, Mohammad Ali Alnsour, chief of the Middle East and North Africa section of the UN human rights office, told a briefing in Geneva.

"The compensation of the victims is an important element but it is not the only element. We think there should be a kind of accountability and these violations not to be repeated again," he said.

The report also said that Houthi rebels and allied forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh have also carried out violations in the war-torn country such as rocket and mortar attacks on residential areas and using landmines.

Alnsour said: