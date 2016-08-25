WikiLeaks is set to release "significant" information pertaining to the election campaign of Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the founder of the international whistleblower Julian Assange said during an interview on Wednesday.

Without giving any specific date for unveiling the materials, Assange told Fox News in a satellite interview that the release will "absolutely" be made before the November 8th US presidential election.

"Significant" and "unexpected"

Asked if the data could be a game-changer in the election, Assange said: "I think it's significant. You know, it depends on how it catches fire in the public and in the media."

He, however, did not disclose what type of information the data contained.

"I don't want to give the game away, but it's a variety of documents, from different types of institutions that are associated with the election campaign," Assange said.

When asked how the next revelations would compare with those released in July this year, he said the documents contains "some quite unexpected angles, some quite interesting, some even entertaining."

WikiLeaks released files in July of what it said were audio recordings pulled from the emails of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) that were obtained by hacking its servers.