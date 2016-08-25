A gun, bomb attack on American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) in Kabul on Wednesday night resulted in the death of 13 people, including students and one professor. Edris Lutfi, a media and communications adviser at the Office of the Chief Executive, is a student at the AUAF and was on campus at the time of the attack. Lutfi shares his experience with TRT World.

It was part of our routine, my friends would step outside after evening lectures for a smoke and we would all hang around campus untill 8pm. It was around 7pm on Wednesday when we heard the gunfire.

Growing up in Kabul during the years of the civil war and then the Afghan Taliban rule, the rapid rounds — ra-ta-ta-ta-ta-ta — are always familiar. We instinctively looked up - not worried enough to panic but curious. That's when we all felt it. Boom - the sound that knocked us off our feet.

Not knowing what was going on, I got up and immediately ran.

At that point I didn't know what I was running towards but I ran. As fast and as far as I could from the direction of the blast.

The blast was followed by more gunfire. I could hear the screams of students. Then I saw it was Bayat Building, just 30 metres from where my friends and I were standing after class. As much as I could see through the panicked crowds, smoke had engulfed the southeast side of the campus

Stunned, somehow I recalled the emergency drill we went through years ago. Somehow I knew I should head to the emergency exist at the west side of the campus, far from where I had taken cover.

I quickly made my way, as dozens of students were trying to flee. Students and faculty members could be heard screaming, yelling instructions to head in different directions.

I looked to my right and saw my friend Shah - we had just been talking about his graduation. Shah wanted to start his own travel agency with deals reintroducing Afghanistan in a positive light.

He was bleeding from his neck and shoulder. We ran to the lush green grounds of the UN compound to the west of the campus. I took another look at him just as he slowed down and collapsed.

From the UN compound, students dispersed into different alleys and directions. Some took shelter in the houses nearby.

I knew the safest place would be my house so I ran towards the main street; somewhere along the way I had lost my left shoe. The gunfire continued as I ran; I ran until I could no longer breathe.

I saw a yellow cab and threw myself in it. My physical responses slowed as my body felt the car under me speed, the adrenaline wore out and I realised what happened.

The American University of Afghanistan was under attack.

I fumbled through my phone to check social media and saw friends posting horrific details of what just happened.

"Where should I take you?" the driver asked. "Home," I replied. The only place I could feel safe.

On the way, I must have recited as many of verses of the Quran as I could, some not even correctly. I prayed and prayed for the safety of those left behind. I knew there were casualties; the blast had felt like a lightning bolt landed next to my feet.