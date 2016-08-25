The death toll from a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jumped to at least 241, revised down from 247, on Thursday as rescuers struggle to find survivors in flattened villages of Italy.

Officials say the death toll might rise as an unknown number of people remain trapped under collapsed buildings.

The quake that hit near the town of Norcia, in the region of Umbria, left at least 368 injured, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

Emergency services staff and volunteers were determined to pull out more survivors from the ruins, but this has proved difficult as several settlements are hard to reach.

"There are still so many people under masonry, so many missing," said Immacolata Postiglione, the head of the Italy's civil protection unit.

Rescuers working with emergency lighting saved a 10-year-old girl who remained in the ruins for some 17 hours in the hamlet of Pescara del Tronto.

Hundreds of people had to spend a chilly night in tents and shelters to avoid aftershocks that could be dangerous if they returned home.

The authorities were called to find shelter for some 2,000 people.

"Tonight will be our first nightmare night," said Alessandro Gabrielli in the town of Amatrice.