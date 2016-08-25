At least nine more Turkish tanks reportedly entered northern Syria on Thursday, bringing the total number of Turkish tanks that crossed the border to 20, as part of an operation aimed at driving out the DAESH terrorist group.

Operation Euphrates Shield was launched yesterday to liberate the border town of Jarabulus, with the Turkish Army hitting DAESH positions with airstrikes and artillery fire while Syrian opposition ground forces advanced on the ground.

Within a matter of hours, DAESH retreated from the town as the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) declared victory.

But Turkey is continuing to push deeper into Syrian territory as part of an effort to secure its southern border from the presence of hostile groups, including the PKK's Syrian branch, the YPG.

"We need construction machinery to open up roads ... and we may need more in the days ahead," a Turkish official told Reuters. "We also have armoured personnel carriers that could be used on the Syrian side. We may put them into service as needed."

According to Syrian opposition sources, the Turkish-backed forces had advanced around 10 km south of Jarabulus on their way to the YPG-held town of Manbij.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that has been monitoring the war in Syria since it started in 2011, meanwhile reported that the YPG had advanced 8 km northwards in an apparent bid to prevent the FSA from gaining more ground.