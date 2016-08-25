Citing a less than stellar human rights record, US Senator Rand Paul is leading an effort to permanently block a major arms deal with what he says is the US's 'unreliable ally' - Saudi Arabia.

The US State Department's Bureau of Political Military Affairs recently approved a sales agreement between the American company General Dynamics Land Systems and the Saudi Government, which would equip Riyadh with 130 Abrams battle tanks, 20 armored vehicles and various other military equipment priced at $1.15 billion.

The Senator's only hope of stopping the sale lies in taking advantage of the 30-day window in which US legislators vote to block the international sales of arms.

"I will work with a bipartisan coalition to explore forcing a [congressional] vote on blocking this sale," Paul told Foreign Policy magazine in a statement.

"Saudi Arabia is an unreliable ally with a poor human rights record. We should not rush to sell them advanced arms and promote an arms race in the Middle East."

Paul's proposal corresponds with Riyadh's resumed attacks within its southern neighbor Yemen, after UN-led peace talks disintegrated in Kuwait last week between Saudi-backed Yemen representatives and the Houthi rebels.

Increasing civilian casualty rates have led several aid groups to call for an end to the Saudi-led bombardment of its southern neighbor, saying the new arms deal gives tacit approval to Riyadh's actions.

"The international community must go ‘all in' on a peace agreement," said Scott Paul, a senior policy adviser at Oxfam America.

"A sale of major arms to Saudi Arabia signals the opposite — that the US is instead all-in on a senseless war that has created one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies."

Saudi, for its part, has promised to spend over $250 million to fulfill the relief and humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people.

The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid in Riyadh said it had already delivered 647 tons of dates to the Yemeni government and the World Food Program to be distributed to those in need.

The neglected humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the poorest country in the region, requires as much attention as is paid to Iraq and Syria. Over 21 million people in the civil-war ravaged country require some form of immediate humanitarian assistance.