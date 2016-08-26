WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdoğan, Putin discuss aid to Syria, G20 meeting
The two leaders have agreed to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria and also discussed further development of political, trade and economic ties.
Erdoğan, Putin discuss aid to Syria, G20 meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Friday.

The two leaders agreed to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria and also discussed further development of political, trade and economic ties.

Recommended

Both the leaders agreed to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs at an upcoming G20 summit to be held on Sep. 4-5 in Hangzhou, China, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the telephone conversation, Erdoğan and Putin discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues and humanitarian crises and emphasised the importance of normalising relations between the two countries.

Erdoğan shared information about the ongoing Euphrates Shield military operation against DAESH in northern Syria. Both leaders pointed to the importance of maintaining cooperation in the fight against DAESH and all terrorist groups for the security of the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports