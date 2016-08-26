Both the leaders agreed to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs at an upcoming G20 summit to be held on Sep. 4-5 in Hangzhou, China, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the telephone conversation, Erdoğan and Putin discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues and humanitarian crises and emphasised the importance of normalising relations between the two countries.

Erdoğan shared information about the ongoing Euphrates Shield military operation against DAESH in northern Syria. Both leaders pointed to the importance of maintaining cooperation in the fight against DAESH and all terrorist groups for the security of the region.