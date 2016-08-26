The United States and Russia failed to close a deal on nationwide cessation of hostilities and extending military cooperation in Syria, saying they still have issues to resolve before an agreement could be announced.

"Teams from both sides would try to finalise details in coming days in Geneva," US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, told a joint news conference in the Swiss city.

The two diplomats met on and off for nearly 12 hours and were briefly joined by the UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, who said he hoped the talks would help his drive to revive the stalled negotiations.

Kerry said the talks with Lavrov had "achieved clarity on the path forward" but together they offered few details on how they planned to renew a February cessation of hostilities and improve humanitarian assistance.

"We don't want to have a deal for the sake of the deal," Kerry said.

"We want to have something done that is effective and that works for the people of Syria, that makes the region more stable and secure, and that brings us to the table here in Geneva to find a political solution.

The talks have been complicated since initial meetings in July by new regime attacks on opposition groups, and a significant offensive in the southern part of the divided city of Aleppo led by opposition fighters intermingled with the Fath Alsham Front, former Alqaeda aflfiliate AlNusra Front.

That group has renamed itself Fateh al-Sham Front after renouncing its status as Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, but Kerry on Friday stressed that "Nusra is Al-Qaeda, and no name change by Nusra hides what Nusra really is and what it tries to do."

Kerry's statements related to the Nusra Front's name change, sparked a debate on twitter. A Turkish Twitter user, in reponse to another Twitter user who quoted Kerry's statement said "PYD is PKK. A name change is not going to change that"

PYD -and its militant wing YPG- is considered by Turkey as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK. The PKK is recognised as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU.

A United Syria

In the same statement, Kerry said the US fully supported a united Syria.

"We do not support an independent Kurd initiative. There has been some limited engagement, as everybody knows, with a component of Kurd fighters on a limited basis, and we cooperated very closely with – with Turkey specifically to make sure that there was a clearer understanding of the rules by which that engagement would take place."