United States Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday he had agreed in talks with Gulf Arab states and the United Nations in Saudi Arabia on a plan to restart Yemen peace talks with a goal of forming a unity government.

UN-sponsored negotiations to end 18 months of fighting in the country on Saudi Arabia's southern border collapsed this month and conflict against the Houthi rebels there resumed.

Speaking at a press conference with his Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir in the Saudi city of Jeddah, Kerry said the conflict in which the kingdom has launched repeated air strikes in favour of the exiled government had gone on too long and needed to end.

Kerry said the Houthis must cease shelling across the border with Saudi Arabia, pull back from the territories which they took control of two years ago, cede their weapons and enter into a unity government with their domestic foes.

Yemen's internationally recognised government, based in Saudi Arabia, has made similar demands but insisted that the Houthis fulfil all those measures before any new government was formed. However, Kerry suggested they could move ahead in parallel.

"We agreed on a renewed approach to negotiations with both a security and political track simultaneously working in order to provide a comprehensive settlement," Kerry said.

"The final agreement ... would include in the first phase a swift formation of a new national unity government, the withdrawal of forces from Sanaa and other areas and the transfer of all heavy weapons including ballistic missiles, from the Houthis and forces aligned to them to a third party."

The reference to handing weapons to a third party also appeared to be a departure from the government demands.