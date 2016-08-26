Syrian opposition forces have agreed to evacuate the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya in a deal struck with the Syrian regime on Thursday.

The deal has brought an end to the longest stand-off in the war, which broke out in 2011 in the context of the "Arab Spring" revolutions.

The suburb has been regularly pounded by regime air strikes since the onset of the war and was the scene of one of the conflict's worst atrocities in 2012 when some 200 people were executed by pro-regime forces.

"We reached agreement on the evacuation of all of the people of Daraya, civilians and fighters," said Captain Abu Jamal, the head of the Liwa Shuda al Islam, the biggest of the two main opposition groups inside Daraya whose fighters are drawn from its residents.

The medical charity Red Crescent arranged for aid convoys to enter Daraya as hundreds of opposition forces got ready to evacuate the area.

Early on Friday Red Crescent ambulances reached the besieged town, located a few kilometres from Bashar al Assad's Damascus residence and the regime-held Mazzeh airbase.

According to regime and opposition sources, the deal will see some 700 opposition fighters move to the opposition stronghold of Idlib with their light weapons, while 4,000 civilians will be moved to regime-run "shelters" over a period of two or three days, starting on Friday. Heavy weapons will be seized by the regime.