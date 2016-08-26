Bolivia's Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes has been 'beaten to death' by miners who kidnapped him to demand changes in a labour law, the Bolivian government said on Thursday.

"All signs indicate that our deputy minister, Rodolfo Illanes, has been cowardly and brutally murdered," Interior Minister Carlos Romero told a press conference.

He said Illanes had gone to talk to protesters earlier on Thursday in Panduro, around 160 km (100 miles) from the capital, La Paz, but was kidnapped by striking miners before being killed.

The government was trying to recover his body, Romero said, in a case that has shocked Bolivians.

Illanes had earlier told local media by telephone that "I am in very good health... safeguarded by peers, so people do not hurt me."

But reports later said the government official was dead, citing a radio station director who said he saw Illanes's body.

"We saw the lifeless body of Deputy Minister Illanes," Moises Flores, director of a mining radio station, told another local radio outlet.

Defence Minister Reymi Ferreira broke down on television as he described how Illanes, appointed to his post in March, had apparently been "beaten and tortured to death".

Illanes' assistant had escaped and was being treated in a hospital in La Paz, he said.

"This crime will not go unpunished. Authorities are investigating ... around 100 people have been arrested," Ferreira said.