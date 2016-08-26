At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a car bomb and gun attacks on a seaside restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"Ten people including six civilians, two members of the security forces and two Shabaab militants were killed in the attack," Mogadishu city spokesman Abdifatah Halane said. The police said they have caught one of the attackers.

The militants attacked a beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces. The gun battle ended at around 3:00 am local time, police said. The Banadir Beach Restaurant near Lido beach is a popular eatery frequented by young people and Somali officials.

The al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack through the website of their Andalus radio station.

As in other recent Shabaab attacks, the violence began with the militants setting off a nearby car bomb before storming the building and engaging in a gunfight with security forces.

From their position inside the restaurant, the attackers also lobbed several grenades at the security forces who cordoned off the area.

Somali authorities said the car bomb had failed to fully detonate and they escorted local reporters to a nearby hospital where they presented a wounded man, with his head bandaged, as the bomber.