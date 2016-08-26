WORLD
4 MIN READ
Eight killed as militants attack Mogadishu beach restaurant
Al-Shabaab militants attacked Banadir Beach Restaurant near Lido beach, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces.
Eight killed as militants attack Mogadishu beach restaurant
The wreckage of a car bomb outside a beach restaurant after an attack by Al-Shebab in the Somali capital Mogadishu on August 25. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2016

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a car bomb and gun attacks on a seaside restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"Ten people including six civilians, two members of the security forces and two Shabaab militants were killed in the attack," Mogadishu city spokesman Abdifatah Halane said. The police said they have caught one of the attackers.

The militants attacked a beachfront restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Thursday, setting off a car bomb before exchanging fire with security forces. The gun battle ended at around 3:00 am local time, police said. The Banadir Beach Restaurant near Lido beach is a popular eatery frequented by young people and Somali officials.

The al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack through the website of their Andalus radio station.

As in other recent Shabaab attacks, the violence began with the militants setting off a nearby car bomb before storming the building and engaging in a gunfight with security forces.

From their position inside the restaurant, the attackers also lobbed several grenades at the security forces who cordoned off the area.

Somali authorities said the car bomb had failed to fully detonate and they escorted local reporters to a nearby hospital where they presented a wounded man, with his head bandaged, as the bomber.

Recommended

The Somali national news agency Sonna said some 20 people had been able to escape from the restaurant during the gunfight with the help of security forces.

However, it was unclear how many customers and staff members remained trapped inside as the siege stretched into the night.

The Shabaab group is fighting to overthrow the government in the capital Mogadishu.

It was forced out of the capital by African Union soldiers five years ago but continues to launch regular attacks including in recent months on restaurants, hotels and military bases.

It is the second time this year the group has attacked the Lido beach area and its many eateries, including upmarket establishments popular with business people and diaspora Somalis who have returned home to the city.

In late January, Shabaab militants detonated a bomb before bursting into the Lido Sea Food Restaurant. Twenty people were killed in the attack.

A recent security analysis warned the group was expanding its horizons with cells active in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda as well as Somalia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports