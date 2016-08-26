In their latest attack, the PKK terrorist group carried out an attack in Turkey's southeast city Cizre of the Şirnak district early on Friday.

The terrorists that targeted the Cizre Police Headquarters with a bomb-laden truck, had been stopped by police at a checkpoint within 50 metres of the building.

The terrorists detonated the bombs when they were not able to pass the checkpoint.

In the attack, which the Şırnak governorate described as being a suicide attack, 11 police officers lost their lives and 78 people including many civilians were injured.

Among the injured was a 7 month old baby.