Terror attack kills at least 11 in southeast Turkey
11 police officers have been killed and 78 people, including civilians, are injured in a blast that hit a police checkpoint in the town of Cizre in southeastern Turkey.
Blast hit police headquarters in Cizre, Şırnak, Aug 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2016

In their latest attack, the PKK terrorist group carried out an attack in Turkey's southeast city Cizre of the Şirnak district early on Friday.

The terrorists that targeted the Cizre Police Headquarters with a bomb-laden truck, had been stopped by police at a checkpoint within 50 metres of the building.

The terrorists detonated the bombs when they were not able to pass the checkpoint.

In the attack, which the Şırnak governorate described as being a suicide attack, 11 police officers lost their lives and 78 people including many civilians were injured.

Among the injured was a 7 month old baby.

Last week, using the same method, the PKK targeted the Police Headquarters in east Turkey's Elazig district. A truck was detonated as it neared towards the building of the Police Headquarters, three people lost their lives in the attack.

The latest attacks the PKK have carried out using trucks bear similarities with the attacks carried out by the DAESH terrorist group last July in the French city of Nice. The attack in Nice killed 84 people when a DAESH terrorist drove a truck into a crowd of people at a festival in the city.

When evaluating the last terror attacks that have targeted Turkey, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, that there is no difference between DAESH, PKK, PYD and PYG, and that they are all the same because they are all terrorist organisations.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel have died and more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
