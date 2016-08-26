Japan and Russia will hold a third round of talks on a bilateral peace treaty in Moscow on Friday to formally end wartime hostilities between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the talks were expected to be "prolific."

The two nations have been in talks for decades to fully mend ties due to a territorial dispute over four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido that were occupied by the Soviet Union towards the end of World War II.

The dispute over the islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories and in Russia as part of the Kuril Islands, has prevented the two countries from reaching a final solution.

Earlier this month Russian authorities detained a Japanese man on the disputed island.