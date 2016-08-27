POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Aussie teen becomes youngest to fly solo around the world
An Australian teenager has made history by becoming the world's youngest person to complete a solo flight around the world in a single engine aircraft.
Australian teen Lachlan Smart lands in Queensland, Australia after completing his solo flight around the world on August 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2016

An Australian teenager made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest person to complete a solo circumnavigation of the world in a single engine aircraft.

Lachlan Smart from Queensland, touched down at Maroochydore Airport on the Sunshine Coast, where he had first taken off from on July 24.

At 18 years, 7 months and 21 days, Smart is a year younger than the previous record holder, American Matt Guthmiller.

Smart was received by hundreds of spectators as he touched down.

"What a welcome," Smart said after landing to cheers from supporters.

"To actually be here, having flown around the world for over 24,000 nautical miles is just a great relief."

The teenager stopped in 24 locations and 15 countries during his seven-week trip.

He said the weather and communicating with foreign air traffic controllers were his biggest challenges.

Lachlan regularly updated his followers during his solo journey around the world through his blog entries he posted on his self-created website Wings Around the World:

He also posted photos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
