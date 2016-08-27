In recent years discussion over investment in Africa has tended to be focused on China and the role the country's companies have been playing in infrastructure and mining projects in the continent, such as the 45km-long Thika Superhighway in Kenya.

But there's a new player in town – none other than China's old rival, Japan.

On Saturday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told an audience of African leaders at the sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Kenya's capital Nairobi that his country will spend $30 billion on infrastructure development, healthcare and education projects in Africa over the next three years:

"When combined with investment from the private sector, I expect that the total will amount to $30 billion. This is an investment that has faith in Africa's future, an investment for Japan and Africa to grow together"

Japan intends to spend some of the money on boosting Africa's power generation capacity, training mathematics and science teachers, as well as assisting healthcare experts in developing the skills necessary to tackle outbreaks of disease.

Why is Japan interested in Africa?

Japan has, in fact, been steadily building up its economic presence on the continent for a while now. Only three years ago, at the last TICAD conference in 2013, Japan said it would spend $32 in Africa over a five-year period.