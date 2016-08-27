Four Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) attacks by PKK terrorists targeted a civilian airport on Saturday in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, without causing any fatalities or injuries.

The attack happened not long before midnight on Saturday, causing explosions that were heard throughout the city.

The RPGs targeted a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, but had landed in an empty area.

Passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety.