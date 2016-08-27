TÜRKİYE
No casualties after PKK terror attack on Diyarbakir airport
PKK terrorists on Saturday night launched four RPGs at a police checkpoint outside the airport's VIP lounge.
Entrance to Diyarbakir Airport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2016

Four Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) attacks by PKK terrorists targeted a civilian airport on Saturday in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, without causing any fatalities or injuries.

The attack happened not long before midnight on Saturday, causing explosions that were heard throughout the city.

The RPGs targeted a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, but had landed in an empty area.

Passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety.

Diyarbakir governor Huseyin Aksoy said there were no disruption to flights at the airport which is one of the biggest in Turkey's southeast and is open 24 hours for international and domestic flights.

PKK terrorists have been fighting the Turkish state for over three decades.

It resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year and since then, over 600 Turkish security personnel have been killed and around 7,000 PKK terrorists killed.

The group is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, EU, NATO and the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
