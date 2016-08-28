A joint report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says more than 3 million Yemenis have been displaced by the ongoing conflict in the Arab country.

Ita Schuette, the UNHCR's Deputy Representative in Yemen said:

"The crisis is forcing more and more people to leave their homes in search of safety."

He added, "More than 3 million people now live in very transient and precarious situations, struggling to cover basic needs."

The report says an estimated 3,154,572 have so far been displaced.

For those displaced, the primary challenges continued to be the basic essentials like food, shelter and drinking water.

Click here to read the report.

Scores Killed

In the most recent wave of violence, at least 56 people, mostly Houthi rebels, were killed on Friday.

Saudi-led warplanes struck a meeting of Houthi rebels in the Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, the Yemeni army said in a statement.