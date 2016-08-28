WORLD
Turkey strikes DAESH positions in Syria, kills 25
Turkey's warplanes conducted air strikes against terror groups in northern Syria in retaliation to attacks carried out on Turkish armed forces backing FSA fighting against DAESH in Jarabulus, northern Syria.
A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2016

At least 25 terrorists were killed after Turkey carried out air strikes in retaliation to attacks by the PYD on Turkish armed forces backing the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighting against DAESH in the city of Jarabulus, northern Syria according to Turkish Army's statement on Sunday.

During one of the attacks, a Turkish soldier was killed and three others injured on Saturday.

Military officials said PYD had launched the rockets at two Turkish tanks operating 7 kilometers south of Jarabulus.

The PYD is affiliated with the PKK terrorist organisation, which has been waging war against Turkey since 1984.

The PKK are considered to be a terrorist organisation by Turkey, EU, US and NATO.

Turkey launched the cross-border offensive on Wednesday to support the FSA in its fight against terror group DAESH.

The operation is targeting DAESH positions as part of Ankara's Operation Euphrates Shield.

Turkish-backed FSA Gains Control of 5 Villages

FSA fighters backed by Turkish armed forces on Saturday liberated five villages from DAESH in the surrounding areas of Jarabulus and Al Rai cities in northern Syria.

Turkish-backed FSA fighters are now cleaning Jarabulus of mines and explosives laid by DAESH before they were driven out from the northern city.

On Thursday, the Turkish-backed FSA gained full control of Jarabulus after the launch of air and ground assault as part of the cross-border campaign by the Turkish armed forces supported by US led coalition airstrikes a day earlier.

Jarabulus is located just one kilometre from the Turkey-Syria border.

Life Returning to Normal

Life is returning to normal in Jarabulus, days after Operation Euphrates Shield was started.

Workplaces are re-opening and children have started playing on the streets.

One business owner in the district, requesting anonymity due to security concerns, expressed satisfaction over reopening his shop.

He said he was happy to regain his freedom as the Turkish-backed FSA cleaned the district of DAESH militants.

An electronic materials business owner, who also did not want to be identified, said he was happy to see his business open again after the withdrawal of DAESH militants.

He wished for life in the district to return to normal as soon as possible.

Operations against DAESH terrorist group in northern Syria continue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
