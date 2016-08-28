Colombia's FARC rebel force ordered a definitive ceasefire late Sunday as part of an accord to end 52 years of conflict with the government.

"I order all our commanders and units and each one of our combatants to definitively cease fire and hostilities against the Colombian state from midnight tonight" (0500 GMT), top FARC leader Timoleon Jimenez told reporters.

The ceasefire is set to end half a century of war between the Colombian state and rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Rebel armies and gangs have battled in the jungles since 1964. During this time, hundreds of thousands of Colombians have died in what is considered as Latin America's last major civil armed conflict.

"The end of the conflict has arrived!" President Juan Manuel Santos said on his Twitter account Friday, after signing a decree to halt military operations against the FARC.