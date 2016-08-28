Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday renewed his offer for talks with Boko Haram to secure the release of 218 Chibok girls captured by the militant group in 2014.

Last year, Buhari had said that his government was ready to negotiate with the group but the militant outfit did not respond to the proposal.

"The government which I preside over is prepared to talk to bona fide leaders of Boko Haram," Nigerian president told reporters at a conference on African development in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Any negotiations would be the first publicly known talks between the Nigerian government and Boko Haram, whose seven-year insurgency to create a state in the country's northeast has killed 15,000 people.

"We want those girls out and safe. The faster we can recover them and hand them over to their parents, the better for us," he said.

Nigeria's failure to find the kidnapped children prompted an outcry at home and abroad. Critics of Buhari's predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, said his government was too slow to act.

Around 270 girls were taken from their school in the village of Chibok in northeastern Nigeria in April 2014. Dozens escaped in the initial melee, but more than 200 are still missing.