In a campaign speech on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump offered fresh details of how he would tackle illegal immigration, saying he would crack down on those who overstay their visas as he sought to quiet criticism from conservatives.

Trump, speaking on the Iowa State Fairgrounds with hay bales stacked behind him, sought to clarify his views on how to overhaul the US immigration system after saying earlier in the week that he was softening on his plan to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants.

That stance drew fire from conservatives who wanted him to stand fast after he won the Republican presidential nomination in large part by a hardline stance that would include building a wall along the US border with Mexico.

In his speech, Trump said he would seek to institute a tracking system to ensure illegal immigrants who overstay their visas are quickly removed, and would propose an e-verify system to prevent the illegal community from gaining access to welfare and other benefits.

"On Day One, I am going to begin swiftly removing criminal illegal immigrants from this country - including removing the hundreds of thousands of criminal illegal immigrants that have been released into US communities under the Obama-Clinton administration," Trump told supporters in Des Moines, Iowa.

"If we don't enforce visa expiration dates, then we have an open border - it's as simple as that," he said.

In outlining his views, Trump said addressing illegal immigration is important to helping Americans find jobs.