Supporters of Gabon's President Ali Bongo and his chief rival both claimed on Sunday they were set to win a presidential election that poses the most serious challenge yet to the Bongo family's half-century rule in the tiny, oil-rich nation.

Backers of the president and his main challenger, Jean Ping, also traded accusations of fraud allegedly committed during Saturday's vote, raising the prospect of increased tension in the wake of an uncharacteristically bitter campaign.

"The general trends indicate we're the winner of this important presidential election," Ping said n the capital Libreville. "Despite numerous irregularities ... you have managed to thwart this regime's congenital traps of fraud."

"I have been elected. I am waiting for the outgoing president to call to congratulate me," Ping continued, prompting jubilation from hundreds of his supporters.

Ping, 73, also distributed figures showing he had beaten Bongo 60-to-40 in the 60 percent of ballots that had been counted. It was impossible to immediately verify the claim.

Bongo responded later by saying that he was waiting for official results to be released from Saturday's election.

"We respect the law... so we are waiting calmly for Cenap (the national election commission) to announce the results of the election," Bongo told a crowd of supporters in his first public remarks since the poll.

Interior Minister Pacôme Moubelet-Boubeya, who had already warned candidates that giving results before the official declaration was against the law, condemned Ping's announcement.

"The candidate Jean Ping has just carried out an attempt to manipulate the democratic process," he said in a statement distributed late on Sunday.

Official results are expected on Tuesday.

Bongo, 57, who first won election after his father Omar died in 2009 after 42 years in office, has benefited from being the incumbent in a country with a patronage system lubricated by oil largesse.