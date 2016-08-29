People in India-administered Kashmir started trickling out onto the streets on Monday after a 51-day curfew was relaxed in most parts of the valley.

Restrictions on movement were still in place in some parts of Srinagar and Pulwama district where protests continued.

Kashmir has been grappling with its worst unrest in six years that began on July 8 when Indian security forces killed separatist commander Burhan Wani, who was idolised especially by youths, provoking an outpouring of anger.

And on Monday, even though some traffic returned to streets, many shops and businesses remained closed in protest.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of 10 or more people, also continued to be in place with police and security personnel keeping a strict watch on intra-city travel.

At least 70 people have been killed and 6,000 injured in month-and-a-half of clashes in the Muslim-majority region, many of them wounded by shotgun rounds fired by security forces.