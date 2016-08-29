A suicide car bomb attack on an army training camp in north Aden, Yemen's second major city killed at least 54 people on Monday, a security official said.

The director general of Yemen's health ministry in Aden, al-Khader Laswar, said at least 67 other people were wounded in the attack in the city's Mansoura district.

DAESH have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Security services are still evacuating the dead and wounded" from the site, the official said.

The death toll may still rise.

The building was used by the Saudi-backed Popular Resistance, a local force that had helped drive Iran-allied Houthis out of the city last year.

At least 15 bodies were transferred to a hospital run by the aid group Medicins Sans Frontieres, a source at the hospital said.