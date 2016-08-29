Five attackers armed with suicide vests, rifles and grenades killed 18 people at a wedding party in the oasis town of Ain al-Tamer in Iraq, local officials said Monday. Ain al-Tamer is 50 kilometres west of Karbala, a city of great religious significance to Shia Muslims.

Officials said the attackers started opening fire in a neighbourhood of Ain al-Tamer around 1830 GMT on Sunday.

"They were carrying Kalashnikovs, hand grenades. One of them blew himself up and the others were killed by the security forces," the head of the Central Euphrates operations command, Qais Khalaf, said.

A member of the local council and a source at the provincial health directorate confirmed the death toll in the attack, which took place late on Sunday, and said at least 26 people were also wounded.

DAESH, a designated terrorist organisation, claimed responsibility for the attack, said the militants' Amaq news agency on Monday.

"Dozens were killed and wounded after four fighters from the Islamic State attacked a gathering of Shites in Ain al-Tamer, south west of Karbala," the statement said, contradicting the local officials' account of five attackers.

Wedding party

A former mayor of Ain al-Tamer told AFP the attackers started spraying bullets at a nearby wedding party.