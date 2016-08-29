Operation Euphrates Shield has yielded more success after the Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by Turkish Armed Forces cleared a further 10 villages from DEASH and the YPG in Syria.

A statement by Turkish Armed Forces on Monday confirmed that approximately 400 square kilometres have now been cleared of terrorists since the launch of the operation on August 24.

The operation is focused on the Turkey-Syria border where Turkey aims to improve security and rid the area of DAESH and stop the YPG's advancement in the region.

The YPG is the militant wing of the PYD, which is considered by Turkey to be the Syrian extension of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, EU, and NATO.

Sunday

Turkey's prime minister's office on Sunday said 10 villages around Jarabulus and three around Al-Rai had been taken over by Turkish-backed FSA.

A string of villages in northern Syria have been captured by FSA forces, a commander on the ground said Sunday, following the group's previous success in freeing Jarabulus from DAESH.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan was one of the first reporters to gain access to the city after it come under full control of Turkish-backed FSA:

The FSA commander, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of DAESH retribution, said eight villages within a 20 kilometre (12 mile) radius of Jarabulus, which lies on the Euphrates River, had been taken from YPG forces.

He also said seven militants were killed and a quantity of ammunition was confiscated.

Manbij

YPG appears to be reinforcing the Syrian town of Manbij, captured this month from DAESH, with weapons and personnel, regional security sources told Reuters on Monday.

Manbij, on the west bank of the Euphrates River, was captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which was mainly led by the YPG, in an offensive backed by the United States.

Turkey and the US have some serious differences over issues surrounding northern Syria.