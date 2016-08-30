The chief financier for the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami party – a wealthy tycoon – could be hanged any time as he lost his final appeal against a death sentence on Tuesday in Dhaka. Mir Quasem Ali was sentenced to death by a domestic war crimes tribunal.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh rejected Mir Quasem Ali's last attempt to overturn the death penalty handed down two years ago by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka for atrocities committed during the Bangladesh War of Independence in 1971.

"Now he has a chance to seek presidential clemency. Or else the verdict could be executed anytime; whenever the state wants," Bangladesh's Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told reporters.

Five opposition leaders, including four belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami, have already been executed for war crimes since 2013. They were all hanged just days after their appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court, despite rights groups' criticisms that their trials were flawed.

Their families said they had refused to seek a presidential pardon as they did not want to legitimise the whole trials process.

Ali, who was a shipping and real estate tycoon, was convicted in November 2014 over a series of crimes including the abduction and murder of a young independence fighter during the 1971 war.

Tuesday's decision is considered a major blow for the Jamaat-e-Islami, which the 63-year-old Ali had helped revive by setting up charities, businesses and trusts linked to it after it was allowed to operate in the late 1970s.

'Son abducted'

Mir Quasem Ali's son Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem, who was part of his legal defence team, was abducted by security forces earlier in August, according to family sources.

Mir Ahmed Bin Quasem's alleged abduction by policemen in plain clothes is similar to two other incidents involving the sons of opposition leaders convicted of war crimes.

A national police spokesperson told AFP last week, "We don't know anything about these incidents."

Critics say the abductions are an attempt to sow fear and prevent protests against the imminent execution.

"The government must investigate (the families') claims. Unfortunately there has been no visible move to find out their whereabouts," leading rights activist Nur Khan Liton told AFP.

Security was tight in Dhaka Tuesday, even though the party has in recent months eschewed violent protests in reaction to war crimes verdicts and there was no immediate sign of unrest.

Hundreds of people cheering the verdict flooded the streets of Dhaka, and the southeastern port city of Chittagong, where torture camps were set up during the war.

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which is banned from contesting elections, called for a nationwide strike for Wednesday, labelling the charges against Ali "false" and "baseless" and accusing the government of exacting "political vengeance".