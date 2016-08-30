France's government on Monday sought to open a new chapter in relations with the country's Muslims following a summer scarred by terrorist attacks and a ban on burkinis that caused tensions.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve met with senior Muslim representatives and agreed that efforts to foster good relations will include the creation of an Islamic foundation, funded solely with money from within France.

But Prime Minister Manuel Valls, speaking later Monday, urged a fight to defeat what he called "Islamist totalitarianism" which aimed at "fracturing democracies, stifling individual liberties and installing a new social order in which men dominate women."

The burkini is banned on beaches in around 30 towns, with some mayors linking the bans to the July 14 terror attack in Nice that killed 86 and the murder of a Catholic priest near Rouen by DAESH sympathisers.

The controversy surrounding the burkini, the full-body swimming garment, looks set to continue after several mayors said they would ignore the country's top administrative court decision to suspend the ban.

Anouar Kbibech, leader of the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM), said he hoped Monday's talks were the start of a new chapter.

"This positive development will put an end to the repulsive saga of the burkini," he said.

Cazeneuve said the aim of the discussions was to forge "an Islam anchored in the values of the French Republic".

He stressed however that all religions had to respect France's laws on the strict separation of religion and state.

The talks will lead to the creation of a 'Foundation for Islam in France', through which funds will be raised in France rather than abroad to ensure the transparent sourcing of funds.

But the choice of 77-year-old former defence minister Jean-Pierre Chevenement to head the foundation has sparked controversy, with many observers asking why a Muslim was not given the role.