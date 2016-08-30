The Israeli army has rounded up 18 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, said a Palestinian NGO on Tuesday.

"Israeli army troops detained nine Palestinians after raiding their homes in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil [Hebron]," the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

"Another six Palestinians were arrested in the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Tubas and Jenin," it added.

According to the same NGO, Israeli forces on Monday also detained three Palestinian minors in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in the occupied territories that ostensibly target Palestinians who are "wanted" by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Over 7,000 Palestinians are currently languishing in prisons throughout Israel, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Prisoners' Affairs.