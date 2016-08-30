At least 22 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack outside a popular hotel close to the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The al Qaeda aligned al Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

They said the target was the Somali Youth League Hotel - commonly known as SYL Hotel - because "it is close to the presidential palace, and also home to apostates and unbelievers."

"We have confirmed from various hospitals that at least 22 died and 50 others were wounded. Death includes wounded people who died in hospitals," police officer Major Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

Police officer Mohamed Abdulkadir said the vehicle rammed through a checkpoint and was fired on by security forces before it exploded.

An eyewitness described seeing a large blast and a thick plume of smoke that rose high into the air.

"I saw a car speeding towards the area and huge smoke and fire went up in the sky," said Elmi Ahmed.

An AFP journalist at the scene described widespread damage to buildings in the area.