Turkish Armed Forces on Tuesday said 21 targets were shelled in Jarablus, northern Syria as part of Operation Euphrates Shield.

"Since Monday 4:30 pm local time, Turkish artillery shelled 21 terrorist positions in and around Jarablus using Firtina howitzers," the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Meanwhile, coalition warplanes struck two DAESH positions in Jarablus late on Monday," the statement added.

The Turkish Armed Forces said it was taking all necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties.

Operation Euphrates Shield, which was launched on August 24, is aimed at improving security, supporting coalition forces and eliminating the terror threat along the Turkey-Syrian border with Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish Armed Forces.

Ethnic Cleansing

During a speech on the eve of the country's national Victory Day holiday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, "Turkey is determined to take steps to guarantee its citizens' security at home and in neighbouring countries."

"Operations would continue until all threats, including from the YPG, were removed"

The YPG is the militant wing of the PYD, which is considered by Turkey to be the Syrian extension of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, EU, and NATO.