Turkey has asked the United States to fulfill its part of the commitment to keep PYD and YPG terrorists east of the Euphrates river instead of doubting Ankara's determination to fight terrorism.

The US Department of Defense has issued a statement saying that clashes between Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters and YPG militia in areas where Washington believes DAESH isn't active were unacceptable.

"We want to make clear that we find these clashes – in areas where ISIL is not located – unacceptable and a source of deep concern," Brett McGurk, US envoy to anti-DAESH coalition, tweeted on Monday.

"The United States was not involved in these activities, they were not coordinated with US forces, and we do not support them."

In response, Turkey's foreign ministry criticised the comments coming from US officials and reminded Washington about the promise of keeping PYD and YPG east of Euphrates river.

"We are waiting for the immediate realisation of the commitment the US forwarded to us that there will not be any PYD/YPG elements in the west of Euphrates after the Manbij operation," Tanju Bilgiç, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.