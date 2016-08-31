Singapore has ramped up efforts to eradicate the Zika virus in the country after the number of domestic cases doubled from 41 to 82.

Meanwhile, the United States and Britain joined Australia, Taiwan and South Korea in advising pregnant women to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

The heath ministry of Singapore has advised pregnant women with symptoms of Zika, as well as pregnant women with male partners who have tested positive, to get tested.

"We advise pregnant women to undertake strict precautions against mosquito bites and seek medical attention immediately if they become symptomatic," the health ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

As infections climbed, environmental agency workers stepped up efforts to eradicate mosquitoes that spread the disease, expanding a fumigation campaign centred on the "ground zero" of the outbreak, a construction site housing foreign workers in the eastern suburb of Aljunied.

Another nearby area - Paya Lebar Way - was also smothered with mosquito-killing chemicals.

Singaporean authorities said they tested 124 people, primarily foreign construction workers employed at a construction site. That site has been ordered to halt work while workers' dormitories are being inspected.