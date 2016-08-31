Turkey's ongoing Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria has not been launched in order to hamper Kurdish gains, Turkey's presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Turkey has no problems with Syrian Kurds. Turkey has no problem with Turkey's Kurds, Iraq's Kurds, and Iranian Kurds. Therefore, we have no problem with any Kurds who are living in our region or any other place in the world," spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference.

"We have a problem with PKK and [other] terrorist organisations," Kalin said.

As a result, YPG, the militant wing of PYD, will remain a target for Turkish forces as long as they are positioned west of the Euphrates river in northern Syria, Kalin indicated.

PYD is the Syrian extension of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, EU, and NATO. Turkey declared any incursion west of the Euphrates River by the YPG a red line at a National Security Council (MGK) meeting on June 29, 2015.

The YPG already controls an uninterrupted 400 km stretch of the border and intends to take over crucial territory between Jarablus and Azaz, which is mostly controlled by DAESH, before Operation Euphrates Shield hinders their advance.

No truce with YPG