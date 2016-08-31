Brazil's Senate removed leftist President Dilma Rousseff from office on Wednesday for breaking budgetary laws.

Senators voted 61-20 to strip Rousseff of the presidency for illegally using money from state banks to boost public spending.

But it's not all doom and gloom as Rousseff will be able to keep her political career alive after the results of a second, separate vote came in.

Senators voted on whether Rousseff will be barred from public office for eight years, but the 42 to 36 vote did not get the two-thirds majority needed to implement the ban.

This means Rousseff can run for president in Brazil's next elections.

But for now, her conservative former Vice President Michel Temer, who has run the country since her suspension in May, will be sworn in to serve out the remainder of her term which ends in 2018.

Brazil's first female president denies any wrongdoing and said the impeachment process was aimed at protecting the interests of the country's economic elite.

A tricky transition will now fall on Temer.

He has vowed to pull the economy out of its worst recession since the 1930s and implement austerity measures to plug a growing budget deficit that cost Brazil its investment-grade credit rating last year.