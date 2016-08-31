Jarablus, SYRIA and Karkamis, TURKEY - It was the shriek of excited children that broke the silence in the main square of the Syrian town of Jarablus.

The children, followed by women and men, rushed to the vehicle which was there to deliver the day's food rations. Food which was once taken for granted became a high-value, high-risk commodity under the two-year DAESH rule only recently interrupted through military intervention.

The road leading to the Jarablus square is flanked by rubble — once buildings full of life — another reminder of an occupation characterised by destruction and oppression.

Against the grey and dirt brown hues of the town centre, the vivid red and white of a Turkish Red Crescent aid truck stood out not only for its contents, but also in stark contrast to the devastating scene of Syria's ongoing war.

It was several days after Turkey's military backed the FSA in retaking Jarablus — less than three kilometres from the border with Turkey — from DAESH. But signs of the horror people faced were still visible.

There were no shops to buy food from, no carts selling vegetables. Empty houses stood alone, tagged with DAESH insignias, physical proof the trauma had yet to fade from the town.

FSA fighters, some no older than 25, held the crowd of hungry civilians back to maintain some order in food distribution.

The aid from Turkey relieved the community from a hunger they have known far too often and for far too long, a resident told TRT World.

"We were desperate. There was no food. Nothing. It was very difficult for us." he said describing life under DAESH rule.

Women and children were the first in line, but some, fearing they would not receive their share, did not want to wait. A group of young boys crawled under the truck, hoping to catch rogue baguettes that fell amid the frenzy.

The determined crowd of hundreds proved overwhelming even for the FSA fighters. In a bid to control the crowd, a fighter fired a warning shot into the air.

But not everyone could run away.

In the distance, a little boy pushed his friend in a wheelchair. Knowing they would never reach the front of the line in time, they stood patiently near the town's main roundabout in the hopes that an older boy would collect their food for them.

The crowded roundabout the two boys stood at was the same site where the terrorist group carried out their routine executions.

One man recounts those gruesome memories: "They killed them here in this open space, it was slaughter. They would behead them with big axes." He silently drew his hand across his neck, describing what he had witnessed.

The children around him too made the same gesture, knowing exactly what he was referring to.

"There were pools of blood everywhere," the man added.

As conflict continues to fracture Syria, even a free Jarablus needs time to recover.

The scars of life under DAESH still crisscross Jarablus, fresh and raw, transforming into faint lesions as they crept over the border into Karkamis — a reminder of once conjoined towns.

Until just a few years ago, the residents of the Turkish town of Karkamis saw no border with Jarablus. Businessmen would travel between the two towns; men and women tied the knot across the border and children would grow up playing on blurred lines.

"It wasn't real to us; we were always going there and they were always coming here," a Karkamis resident told TRT World.

The fluidity of movement also meant when Syria was rocked by bloody incursions, the tremors were felt in Karkamis — always a small reflection of the bigger picture.