Peace talks between Myanmar's government and warring ethnic minorities kicked off Wednesday in a bid to end decades of conflict that have claimed thousands of lives and kept the country mired in poverty. Aung San Suu Kyi kicked off the talks with an appeal for unity in her opening remarks.

A sea of colour filled the vast conference hall in the capital Naypyidaw as delegations from Myanmar's myriad ethnic groups mingled with stony-faced military officers decked out in full regalia.

The summit is veteran democracy activist Suu Kyi's much-trumpeted effort to reshape Myanmar as a federal democracy following decades of oppressive military rule. The Nobel laureate has made bridging the ethnic fault lines that have fractured the nation since its mid-century independence a priority of her new government, which took power in March. Her administration faces sky-high expectations at home and abroad after sweeping to power, ending more than half a century of military-backed rule

"So long as we are unable to achieve national reconciliation and national unity, we will never be able to establish a sustainable and durable peaceful union," she told delegates.

"Only if we are all united will our country be at peace. Only if our country is at peace will we be able to stand on an equal footing with the other countries in our region and across the world."

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, who is attending the talks, described the gathering as a "historic" moment for the country following its transition towards democracy.

"The long civil war has cost numerous lives and robbed successive generations of their dignity, tranquillity and normalcy," he said during a speech to delegates," said Ban.

"It is now clear that there can be no military solution to your differences."

The Rohingya question

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN chief had said Myanmar's stateless Rohingya should be given the right to citizenship after generations of living in the country.

Many from the million-strong Muslim minority are denied citizenship, voting and work rights, and are reviled in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar.

More than 120,000 have been displaced, many to squalid displacement camps in western Rakhine state, after fleeing violence stirred by Buddhist nationalists in 2012.

Thousands have fled to other Southeast Asian countries on rickety boats in search of better lives, only to drown or fall victim to human traffickers.

Few expect a concrete deal to emerge from the five-day talks, which are seen as the start of a peace process that could take years.